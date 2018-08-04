The Waco Regional Baptist Association will have a Faith Health Waco Launch at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 228 of Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster business building.
Faith Health Waco is a pilot partnership between churches and health care entities in McLennan County.
The event is free, and breakfast will be served. For more information, call 753-2408.
Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will hold fall semester registration and the first fall rehearsal at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 13 at First Baptist Church of Woodway.
Membership is open to all seniors 55 and older.
For more information, call 210-887-5370.
Newcomers, Neighbors
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet Aug. 15 at Ridgewood Country Club. Chico’s manager Sue Damhesel will present a program, and eight club members will model the latest fashions for fall.
Lunch is $20. For reservations, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170 before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Shoes for the homeless
Mission Waco is seeking donations for its 13th annual Shoes for the Homeless program. A $45 donation will pay for a new pair of shoes for a homeless person in Waco. Registration for people in need of shoes will start Monday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
Recipients will choose their shoes at a local retail store and receive them at the start of the annual Walk for the Homeless on Sept. 23. Hygiene items are also sought on the day of the 1.2 mile educational and prayer walk.
For more information, email jdorrell@missionwaco.org.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Appointments are not required but strongly recommended. The 20-30 minute consultations are on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 235-0343.
Connally class of ‘78
Connally High School class of 1978 will have its 40th reunion starting at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.
Cost is $25 per person. For more information, call 855-0703.