The Transportation Security Administration is hosting an enrollment session this week at Waco Regional Airport.
Look for the IdentoGO recreational vehicle in the in the short-term parking lot at Waco Regional Airport. The process will allow travelers access to TSA Prep expedited security lines for five years at a cost of $85. Those approved will receive a Known Traveler Number.
Attendees must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. citizenship (i.e. a passport or birth certificate; name on documents must match exactly) and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process.
Appointments should be scheduled in advance at https://www.identogo.com/RV. Hours are 9 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Friday. IdentoGO is an authorized provider of TSA PreP enrollment.
The Mobile RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible.
Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold fall semester registration and the first fall rehearsal on Monday.
Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m. outside the Choir Suite at First Baptist Woodway. Rehearsal will begin at 9 a.m. The semester registration fee is $65.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.
For more information, call 210-887-5370.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Driv at 6 p.m.
W.Scott Bell, author of the book “The Camel Regiment,” is the speaker.
Mission Waco store
Mission Waco’s annual “Back-to-School Backpack” store is open Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
The store is located at Mission Waco’s Children’s Center, 1201 North 16th Street.
Stuffed backpacks will sell for $5 each, limit four per household. No ID required.
Genealogy program
Members of the Central Texas Genealogical Society and the library’s genealogy staff will present a program highlighting postal service records and what happens to lost mail that might hold clues to a family’s history.
This event will be at noon Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd. For more information, call 750-5945.