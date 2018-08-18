The city of Waco Water Utilities Services will start a systemwide cleaning Monday and continue work through next month.
The disinfectant in the water will be changed from monochloramines to chlorine only for the cleaning process.
The water will remain safe to use and consume. The only noticeable impact for consumers will be a possible bleach or chlorine smell to the water, temporarily.
Water Utilities Services staff will conduct increased monitoring and flush hydrants throughout the system, to speed the cleaning process.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the process can call 299-2489.
Sports officials renewals
Texas Association of Sports Officials renewals and new member applications for the 2018-19 season are open for all sports.
The link for all applications is located in the top right-hand corner of www.taso.org. Click the Membership Renewal/New Applicants link and follow the application prompts. For more information, email association staff at baseball@taso.org.
Church Under
the Bridge
Church Under the Bridge has invited the Waco ISD superintendent, school board and Prosper Waco leaders to bless the children and school teachers at 11 a.m. Sunday as the new school year starts.
The church meets under the Interstate 35 and South Fourth Street underpass. Children from all schools are welcome.
Waco PD blood drive
The Waco Police Department will have a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at 901 S. Seventh St., on a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A along Interstate 35 downtown.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Blair Brooks at 218-3455, ext. 105.
Quilter’s Guild
The Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
The College Night will include presentations on four quilting techniques.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present a preview of the Annual Walking Tales of Oakwood Cemetery at noon, Monday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch and learn about local history. For information, call Waco Genealogy Center at 750-5945.