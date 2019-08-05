The Waco Links Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
Guest speaker Wayne Hampton, a former missionary in Brazil, South Korea, and Japan, will discuss “Godliness and Golf.”
For more information, contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or benhagins@hot.rr.com.
CarFit event
McLennan Community College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program will host a free CarFit event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St. at MCC.
CarFit is an interactive educational program designed to improve driver safety for the “seasoned” driver. Trained technicians work with participants how to make their car “fit” for them by focusing on 12 key areas including steering wheel tilt and placement, safe mirror positioning and properly adjusted head restraints.
Vehicle checks take about 20 minutes, and appointments are recommended.
For more information, call Carol Zaricor at 299-8525.
Blood drive
Aspiring Future Leaders will have a “Fighting for Leo” blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 119 N. Hewitt Drive in parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Sheila Brown at 224-6704.
Splash pad closed
The city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department has contracted a paint crew to work on the splash pad at Kendrick Park, 4011 Bagby Ave.
The park will remain open to the public during the project, but the splash pad will be closed through Friday, reopening in time for peak weekend use.
For more information, call 750-5980.
Kiwanis Seniors
Amber Howell, director of Violence Against Women from the Bellmead Police Department, will be the guest speaker for a Kiwanis Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. For more information, call 313-8020.
Balance class
The Area Agency on Aging will start an eight-week A Matter Of Balance class Wednesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Class participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, and make changes to reduce fall risk and increase strength.
The class will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday at the library. For more information, call 292-1855.