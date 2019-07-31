A free family circuit workout, sponsored by Be Awesome Now, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Waco Athletic Center, 800 Schroeder Drive.
The circuit features fit stations such as an agility ladder, jumping jacks, step-it-up, volleyball shuttle run and sports shuffle.
The event is appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Participants are asked to bring water to drink.
For more information, contact Van Davis at beawesomenowwithvan@gmail.com or call 716-8605.
Back to school rally
Full Gospel Holy Temple, 512 Hillsboro Drive, will have a back to school rally from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will receive school supplies.
For more information, call 799-1066.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have a Sensory Sensitive First Friday event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Museum admission will be free during the event, which will include hands-on activities stationed throughout the museum. Local organizations that serve special needs individuals will also be on site hosting informational tables.
The museum will be extra-accessible during this time, including sunglasses and earplugs/headphones available upon request, plus quiet areas.
The event is presented in collaboration with the occupational therapy assistant program at MCC.
For more information, call 757-1025.
New Black Collective
New Black Collective will have a back to school event for grades pre-K through 8 from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.
The event is free and open to the public.
Sustainability conference
The McLennan Community College Sustainability Committee, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate and the Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research at Baylor University will host a “Sustainable Waco” conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
The event will include 18 presentations by scientists, activists, teachers and policymakers designed to inform individuals, business owners and government officials on climate science, sustainability and solutions for becoming better stewards of the planet.
Registration is $15 and includes lunch, snacks and TEA credits for K-12 educators. To register, call 299-8888.