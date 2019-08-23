A Southwestern Association of Woodturners symposium will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
It is sponsored by 28 woodturning clubs from five states including Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico.
Admission to a large gallery and vendor area with vendors from the United States and Canada will be free for the general public, as will woodturning demonstrations in the vendor area. There will be fees for the woodturning sessions offered.
For more information, call 817-919-6685.
Storytelling guild
Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Karem car show
The Karem Classic Car Club will have its 12th annual Karem Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Karem Shrine Camp, 400 Karem Circle.
Entry fee is $30. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome.
Concessions will be available until 1 p.m.
For more information, call 855-3722.
Genealogy program
A panel of members from Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a program, “How to Break Through Brick Walls in Your Genealogy Research,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is free. For more information, call 750-5945.
WCT registration
The Waco Children’s Theatre fall registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The group will be auditioning, rehearsing and performing three shows this fall, including a Halloween show Oct. 26. It will also perform two short holiday shows Dec. 13-15.
Theater material will be appropriate for youth in grades 1-12.
For more information, call 776-0707.
Walk MS: Waco
Walk MS: Waco will be held at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Heritage Square downtown. Registration is free.
Buckeye Bingo, 2423 Cole Ave., will host a signup event from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and assist with registration.
For more information, call Carol Allen at 709-9293.