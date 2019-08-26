Fellowship Bible Church begins a 13-week session of GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group Wednesday, from 1-3 p.m. at 5200 Speegleville Road in McGregor.
GriefShare features nationally recognized Christian experts on grief and recovery who discuss topics such as “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why” and “Guilt and Anger.” A fee of $15 helps to cover the cost of workbooks. For more information, call 848-7200.
Woodway barbecue
The 46th annual Woodway Public Safety Association barbecue is Sept. 14, beginning at 11 a.m., at Woodway Elementary School, 325 Estates Drive.
Brisket, sausage, turkey and sides catered by Ruby’s BBQ cost $13 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-12.
Raffle tickets for a Louis Vuitton purse and five guns may be purchased through any Woodway Public Safety employee for $5. Funds raised will go towards training, equipment, scholarships, and community outreach.
Spirit Bells
Spirit Bells of McGregor hosts its new year start-up meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 500 S Madison St.
New ringers are always welcomed. Please call 776-2046 for more information or questions.
Art reception
A reception for Art Expressions is Sept. 8, from 1:30-3 p.m., at the Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd, Woodway.
An exhibit featuring Art Expressions, a local art group, is on display at the Whitehall Center from Aug. 27 through Oct. 6.
Square dancing
Waco Stars Dance Club will begin a series of 12 new square dance sessions every Monday beginning September 9 at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake, Speegleville.
The sessions are from 7-8 p.m. The first two sessions are free, and $3 per person after that.
For more information, text or call 715-2749 or email wendellmr662@gmail.com.
Feed Waco Hope
Family of Faith Worship Center presents “Feed Waco Hope,” Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 2901 Clay Ave.
FOFWC is preparing to distribute free groceries to 5,000-plus families. The event features children’s games, free hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, live music, raffles and an array of nonprofits on hand hosting educational booths.
Everything is free and everyone is invited.