The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
A formal public hearing will be conducted on approval of Resolution 2019-1, Waco MPO Policy Board support for an additional commitment of $8 million from TxDOT Category 2 to partly fund the widening and reconstruction of Interstate 35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street.
Cooling center open downtown
The Salvation Army cooling station is open at 300 Webster Ave. in downtown Waco. It will close briefly at 4:30 p.m. before reopening as the Community Kitchen, ready to serve anyone seeking a nourishing meal.
The cooling center is open any day the temperature or heat-index reaches 100 degrees or higher.
Watercolor society
Artist Ann Winchester will demonstrate her techniques during a Central Texas Watercolor Society meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For more information, call 471-5955.
Battle of the Badges
The Waco Fire Department, Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive with Carter BloodCare beginning Friday through Aug. 31.
Community members are invited to participate by donating blood on behalf of their favorite “badge.” The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has won the past three events.
Donation times and locations are:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Ascension Providence, 6901 Medical Parkway. Call 751-4805.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Firehouse Subs, 4215 Franklin Ave., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus. Call 732-3715.
- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Joel Allison Auditorium at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. Call 202-4805.
- 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 28-30 at Waco Fire Station No. 11, 7600 Imperial Drive, on a Carter BloodCare bus. Call 640-8440.
Family movie night
Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive, will have a free family movie night at 8 p.m. Friday featuring the movie “Leap.”
Free hot dogs and snow cones will be available.