The local chapter of the Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners presents the inaugural Brazos River 0.5K Sept. 2 at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.
All registered participants will receive a custom finisher’s medal, 0.5K sticker and t-shirt. Participants will receive a free beer and Dr. Pepper to help with hydration. The after-race party includes live music by the Britt Lloyd Band and some food from local food trucks.
Entry fee is $30. Call 977-2413 for more information.
Litter patrol
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a campfire breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Longhorn Steakhouse, 4300 Franklin Ave.
Breakfast is $5. For more information, call 598-8319.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301-A Colcord Ave.
The meeting is free. For more information, call 717-1763.
Farmers Market debut
The Heart of Texas Farmers Market will move to a new location Sept. 1, at the corner of Waco and Valley Mills drives, in the parking lot of the Westview Village shopping center.
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. To become a vendor call 747-4403.
Theatre fall auditions
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 1-5 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, for its fall activities.
The program is appropriate for children 6-18, and space is limited. Applications will not be available online, only in person. For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
BU screens documentary
Baylor University School of Education and Baylor Movie Mondays, a program of Baylor’s Department of Student Activities, will host a showing of the documentary “Backpack Full of Cash,” narrated by Matt Damon and billed as “a film exploring the real cost of privatizing America’s public schools.”
The free showing is Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in Packard Auditorium (Room 101) of Marrs McLean Science Building. Parking is available in Dutton Garage.
Following the Tuesday showing, Dr. Tony Talbert will facilitate a discussion of the issues and their impact for educators and preK-12 students.