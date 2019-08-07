The Salvation Army is having a water drive at its Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., to stock its cooling center.
Donations of water or other beverages are made available to all in need during the summer heat.
For more information, call 756-7271.
WDFM fundraiser
The Waco Downtown Farmers Market is sponsoring “Grains & Growers: a Farmers Market Friend-raiser” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.
Tickets cost $40 each. Each attendee will receive a complimentary drink ticket for a Balcones cocktail or Luna Juice mocktail, and can sample local food from several vendors and learn more about the programs available at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market. Attendees must be age 21 or older.
For more information, call 307-1884.
Neighborhood meets
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host a presentation by city of Waco housing and development and the Metropolitan Planning Organization at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Block party Friday
Abundant Love Fellowship Church and You are Worthy Ministries will have a community back-to-school block party from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco, 2020 Richter Ave.
The indoor event will include live entertainment, free food, clothing, supplies and ministry. Several vendors will be present to provide information and resources to the community. Parents must be present with their children.
For more information, call 307-9099.
Mission Waco store
Mission Waco’s annual Back-to-School Backpack store will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mission Waco’s Children’s Center, 1201 N. 16th St.
Stuffed backpacks will sell for $5 each, limit four per household. No ID required.
Book signing
Dave Campbell will sign copies of his latest book, “Dave Campbell’s Favorite Texas College Football Stories,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, 4909 W. Waco Drive.
The book is a collection of columns and articles about the college games he considers the greatest over the course of his career, beginning in 1953 and continuing through 2016.