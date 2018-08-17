The Central Texas Astronomical Society will conduct a public Sidewalk Star Party on Saturday night at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
Visitors and passers-by will be able to look through telescopes at the moon and planets, and talk to astronomers.
Attendance is free. Viewing will start after sunset. For more information, call the society at 326-1027.
After-school programs
Registration is open for the City of Waco’s after-school programs, which start Monday at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center, Dewer Community Center and South Waco Community Center.
The cost is $65 per month, per child. Children receive homework assistance, tutoring in specific subject areas, a nutritious meal and participate in recreational activities. Transportation is provided from Waco-area schools.
For more information or to register, call 750-8684 for Bledsoe, 750-8677 for Dewey or 750-8650 for South Waco.
Carver Park reunion
There will be a Carver Park Community Fellowship reunion at 1 p.m. Saturday at the East Waco Multi-Purpose Center.
Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 12. Reunion T-shirts will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 744-7532.
Waco class of ’64
The Waco High School class of 1964 will have its 54th reunion on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Drive.
Lunch will be provided. The class will also meet for dinner at 6 p.m. with guests responsible for own food purchases.
Class members are asked to provide planning input for the 55th reunion next year. For more information, call Shirley McDonald Fuller at 666-3304.
Crawford blood drive
Crawford Masonic Lodge #585 will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 307 N. Avenue C. in the lodge.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Clinton McCoy at 366-9822.
Church Under
the Bridge
Church Under the Bridge has invited the Waco ISD superintendent, school board and Prosper Waco leaders to bless the children and school teachers at 11 a.m. Sunday as the new school year starts.
The church meets under the Interstate 35 and South Fourth Street underpass. Children from all schools are welcome.