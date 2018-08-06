Waco Transit System is offering “Free Fare Day” Saturday in conjunction with tax-free weekend.
Passengers can skip the parking hassle and enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed route buses. Routes will service Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, Downtown Waco and many other great shopping locations throughout the community.
Riders can track their bus in real-time by downloading the free Ride Systems app on their smartphones and selecting Waco Transit as their agency. For more information, call 750-1613.
Shoes for homeless
Mission Waco is seeking donations for its 13th annual Shoes for the Homeless program. A $45 donation will pay for a new pair of shoes for a homeless person in Waco. Registration for people in need of shoes will start Monday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
Recipients will choose their shoes at a local retail store and receive them at the start of the annual Walk for the Homeless on Sept. 23. Hygiene items are also sought on the day of the 1.2 mile educational and prayer walk.
For more information, email jdorrell@missionwaco.org.
Kiwanis Seniors
Dr. Mike White, scholar of U.S., Texas and world history, will discuss the Declaration of Independence at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at The Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
FNB blood drives
First National Bank of Central Texas is hosting two blood drives in one day. The first drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 7500 W. Woodway Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
The second drive is from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1835 N. Valley Mills Drive, also on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time for either drive location, contact Dan Ingham at 254-761-6072.
GriefShare program
GriefShare, a support group for adults grieving the death of a loved one, begins a 13-week program Aug. 15 at Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road.
The group meets Wednesdays, from 1-3 p.m.
Each session has a video seminar and support group activities. The workbook for GriefShare costs $15. Call 848-7200 and ask for a GriefShare facilitator to call you.