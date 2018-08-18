McLennan Community College will have its summer commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center in Chisholm Hall.
A. Marcus Nelson, superintendent of the Waco Independent School District, will provide the keynote speech.
For more information, call Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Waco PD blood drive
The Waco Police Department will have a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at 901 S. Seventh St., on a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A along Interstate 35 downtown.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Blair Brooks at 218-3455, ext. 105.
Homespun Quilters'
The Waco Homespun Quilters' Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
The College Night will include presentations on four quilting techniques.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will present a preview of the Annual Walking Tales of Oakwood Cemetery at noon Monday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch and learn about local history. For more information, call the Waco Genealogy Center at 750-5945.
Connally Class of '78
The Connally High School Class of 1978 will have its 40th reunion starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.
Cost is $25 per person. For more information, call 855-0703.
Friends of Peace
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate is seeking entries from artists for its second Climate Change Art Exhibit, to be held next month.
Entries are due Aug. 26 and must be delivered to Waco Winery.
There is no entry fee and no commission on works sold. The top prize is $1,000. The art is graded on relevance to the topic and artistic excellence.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Interfaith Conference
Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will have the 2018 Festival of Faiths starting at 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway.
All are welcome to attend to learn about faith traditions in the Waco area. There will be food, information tables and celebrations from the various faiths in the form of songs, readings, stories, prayers and more.