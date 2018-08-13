Early discount rates end Sept. 1 for the annual statewide “No Need Among You” conference, held this year in Waco, Oct. 3-5.
The Texas Christian Community Development Network conference offers outstanding speakers, 65 workshops, and ministry tours to an estimated 600 attendees.
For additional details, contact jdorrell@missionwaco.org.
Kiwanis Seniors
Larry Pennington is the guest speaker at Kiwanis Seniors’ weekly meeting Wednesday.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.
Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker at 7 p.m.. Pat Baughman will speak on “Campaigns of Nathan Bedford Forrest.”
Senator to speak
Texas Sen. Donna Campbell will speak at the McLennan County Republican Women’s Club meeting Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Dr.
Campbell, R-New Braunfels, currently serves on the Senate Veterans Affairs and Border Security committees.
The cost of the meeting is $17 and includes lunch. Attendance is by reservation only. Contact Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 for more information.
Diabetes program
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Dr., invites the public to a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15.
After lunch, Ms. Emily Green of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will speak about diabetes and healthy eating.
Due to limited seating, please notify the church office 754-7333 by noon Tuesday, Aug. 14.
NARFE meeting
Chapter 229 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will resume Thursday.
All active and retired federal employees and guests are invited. Meeting is in the West Waco Public Library, 5300 Bosque Blvd., at 1 p.m.
GOP club meets
The McLennan County Republican Club meets Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at Knox Hall in the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. Matt Meadors and Jessica Attas from the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will be special guests. They will discuss Public Policy Initiative: How and Why the Chamber Approaches Advocacy.