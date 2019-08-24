The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will have a “Golden Gala: A Night at the Museum” black tie event from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets cost $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. The event is open to the public.
The library is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The gala will feature tours, a silent auction, wine pull, raffle and a cash bar. A live auction will start at 6:30 p.m. Former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst, who helped spearhead an expansion of the Utah Beach D-Day Museum, will be the keynote speaker.
For more information, call 754-3942.
Woodturners
A Southwestern Association of Woodturners symposium will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
It is sponsored by 28 woodturning clubs from five states including Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico.
Admission to a large gallery and vendor area with vendors from the United States and Canada will be free for the general public, as will woodturning demonstrations in the vendor area. There will be fees for the woodturning sessions offered.
For more information, call 817-919-6685.
Genealogy program
A panel of members from Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a program, “How to Break Through Brick Walls in Your Genealogy Research,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is free. For more information, call 750-5945.
WCT registration
The Waco Children’s Theatre fall registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The group will be auditioning, rehearsing and performing three shows this fall, including a Halloween show Oct. 26. It will also perform two short holiday shows Dec. 13-15.
Theater material will be appropriate for youth in grades 1-12.
For more information, call 776-0707.
Mud Fest in Riesel
The Riesel Lions Club will have a McLennan County Mud Fest event from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1270 E. Frederick Street in Riesel, featuring side-by-side fast track racing.
Tickets cost $20 each, $10 for kids age 5-12. There is a $10 cooler charge accompanying the bring-your-own-alcohol policy. No bottles are allowed.
For more information, call 498-2020.
A Cappella Fest
A Cappella Fest 2019 will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
Featured a cappella groups include His Harmony, New Reign, a cappella singers from Oklahoma Christian College, The Kings Quartet and The Hood Street Singers.