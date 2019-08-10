The Texas Department of Transportation will widening Farm to Market 1637 in McLennan and Bosque counties Monday.
The project will reconstruct, widen and resurface the roadway from FM 56, north of Valley Mills in Bosque County, to FM 185 southeast of China Spring. The roadway will be widened to include 12-foot travel lanes with 8-foot shoulders.
The 12-mile project, scheduled to begin at FM 56 in Bosque County and proceed east to China Spring, is projected to be done next summer, weather permitting.
Temporary delays and restricted travel lanes can be expected from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for the duration of the project.
TSA enrollment
The Transportation Security Administration is hosting an enrollment session beginning Monday at Waco Regional Airport.
Look for the IdentoGO recreational vehicle in the in the short-term parking lot at Waco Regional Airport. The process will allow travelers access to TSA Prep expedited security lines for five years at a cost of $85. Those approved will receive a Known Traveler Number.
Attendees must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. Citizenship (i.e. a passport or birth certificate; name on documents must match exactly) and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process.
Appointments should be scheduled in advance at https://www.identogo.com/RV.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco will host its Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering Sunday at the St. Mary’s Waco church hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.
An Italian buffet luncheon will be served throughout the noon hour. Cost is $3 for adults, free for children and first-time attendees.
The program will include short videos on recent developments regarding abortion in the U.S. The entire event is child friendly. For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
West feast day
The Church of the Assumption in West is hosting its annual Feast Day Festival Sunday at the West Knights of Columbus grounds.
A lunch of fried chicken, sausage and trimmings is scheduled to be served beginning at 11 a.m. There will be a gift card tree, bingo, country store, raffle and water slide during the day.
For more information, contact Evelyn Petter at 826-5675 or email eapetter@gmail.com.