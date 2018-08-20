Holly Tucker, Tough on Fridays and Cinema for the Blind will perform a back-to-school concert Sept. 13 at the TSTC Recreation Center.
The concert is free and is from 7-9 p.m.
Call 495-5718 for more information.
MCC commencement
McLennan Community College will hold its summer commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center in Chisholm Hall.
A. Marcus Nelson, superintendent of the Waco Independent School District, will provide the keynote speech.
For more information, call Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Friends of Peace
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate is seeking entries from artists for its second Climate Change Art Exhibit, to be held next month.
Entries are due by Sunday and must be delivered to Waco Winery.
There is no entry fee and no commission on works sold. The top prize is $1,000. The art is graded on relevance to the topic and artistic excellence.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Interfaith Conference
Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will have the 2018 Festival of Faiths starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway.
All are welcome to attend to learn about faith traditions in the Waco area. There will be food, information tables and celebrations from the various faiths in the form of songs, readings, stories, prayers and more.
Two-day blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is hosting a two-day blood drive at two locations beginning Tuesday. The first drive is from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Hillcrest Medical Boulevard in the Joel Allison Auditorium. For more information or to schedule an appointment time , contact Dianelle Manalo at 202-4805.
The second drive is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Carter BloodCare bus parked at 2911 Herring Ave. For more information or to schedule an appointment time for this day’s drive, contact Stephanie Jacobson at 202-4660.
Kiwanis Seniors
Danny Smith and Bill Maley will discuss the Ku Klux Klan at the Wednesday meeting of Kiwanis Seniors.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. For more information, call 313-8020.