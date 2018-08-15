The McLennan County Republican Club will meet at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum.
Matt Meadors, president of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, and Jessica Attas, chamber vice president for public policy, will visit the meeting, and the club’s topic of discussion will be “Public Policy Initiative: How and Why the Chamber Approaches Advocacy.”
Transportation board public hearing
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
One formal hearing will be conducted regarding Resolution 2018-10: Authorization to enter into a Transportation Planning Agreement between the Waco MPO Policy Board, the city of Waco, and the state of Texas, acting by and through the Texas Department of Transportation.
For more information, visit www.waco-texas.com/cms-mpo/
Federal employees meeting
Chapter 229 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the West Waco Library, 5300 Bosque Blvd.
All active and retired federal employees and guests are invited.
Blood drive at Firehouse
Firehouse Subs will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4215 Franklin Ave. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Sherry Russell-Titus at 732-3715.
Class of ’64 reunion
The Waco High School Class of 1964 will have its 54th reunion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Drive.
For more information, call Shirley McDonald Fuller at 666-3304.
Under the Bridge for new school year
Church Under the Bridge has invited the Waco ISD superintendent, school board and Prosper Waco leaders to bless the children and school teachers at 11 a.m. Sunday as the new school year starts.
The church meets under the Interstate 35 and South Fourth Street underpass. Children from all schools are welcome.