The city of Waco Water Utilities Services is conducting a systemwide cleaning that will continue through next month.
The disinfectant in the water is being changed from monochloramines to chlorine only for the cleaning process.
The water will remain safe to use and consume. The only noticeable impact for consumers will be a possible bleach or chlorine smell to the water, temporarily.
Water Utilities Services staff will conduct increased monitoring and flush hydrants throughout the system to speed the cleaning process.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the process can call 299-2489.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301-A Colcord Ave.
The meeting is free. For more information, call 717-1763.
Foundation fall lecture
Author and retired law enforcement official Bob Alexander will give the Historic Waco Foundation’s fall lecture, titled “Winchester Warriors: Texas Rangers Transitioning into Lawmen,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call 753-5166.
Diabetes prevention
The YMCA’s yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program will start at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 and continue at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
It is only for people diagnosed with pre-diabetes or at risk for developing it and is designed to help them reduce their risk. It is not for people already diagnosed with diabetes.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Financial assistance is available.
For more information, call Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612.
Interfaith conference
The Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will have its 2018 Festival of Faiths starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway.
All are welcome to attend to learn about faith traditions in the Waco area. There will be food, information tables and celebrations from the various faiths in the form of songs, readings, stories, prayers and more.