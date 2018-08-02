The Hewitt Police Department will have a National Night Out kickoff party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road.
The free event will highlight public safety and community partnerships to deter crime.
Activities include live music from Change of Pace, Nerf games, hot dogs, drinks, more than 50 vendors, and public safety equipment on display, including an air evacuation helicopter.
For more information, call 666-6272.
Report illegal dumping
Waco Solid Waste Services works in partnership with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office through the funding of officers to enforce illegal dumping laws throughout Waco.
Anyone who witnesses someone dumping should write down the license plate number, make of vehicle, time of day, location, date and any additional information that may be helpful in identifying who was responsible.
To report illegal dumping, call 299-2611.
Alzheimer’s fundraiser
The second Bubbles & Bandanas Dog Wash fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The event will sell “Bark to End Alzheimer’s” bandanas and 50/50 raffle tickets. Humane Society foster families will be on site with animals needing a home.
Summer cookout
The Size of a Man, a nonprofit agency to combat fatherlessness, will have a summer cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
The event is free, but donations are accepted.
There will be live entertainment, a strongman competition, a backpack giveaway, dancing and various games, including dominoes.
Volunteers are needed. Contact Darryl Thomas at 512-521-2743 or darryl.thomas@sizeofaman.org for more information.
Downtown history
Act Locally Waco will have a Waco Downtown History tour at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting from the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Washington Ave.
The 1.5 mile walking tour will take about 2.5 hours. The tour costs $20 and is a fundraiser for Act Locally Waco.