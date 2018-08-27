Retired lawman and award-winning author Bob Alexander is the speaker for the Historic Waco Foundation’s fall lecture Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The lecture takes place at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 753-5166.
Kiwanis Seniors
Johnny Binder and Terri Cox, director and curator of the Cameron Park Zoo, are the special guests at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Senior meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
Horticulture seminar
The final free summer horticulture seminar takes places Aug. 29 in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., in Woodway.
Admission is $10. Texas A&M specialist Dr. David Appel will present a program on oak wilt and other tree problems. The program begins at 1 p.m.
Children’s theater
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W Waco Drive, for its fall activities.
The fall program will consist of at least three shows and most rehearsals will be done on Sunday afternoons.
The program is appropriate for children ages 6-18, and space is limited. Applications will not be available online, only in person. For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Retired teachers
New retirees of school districts throughout McLennan County will be honored at a luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Region 12 Service Center, 2010 W. Loop 340.
Sponsored by the Waco-McLennan County Chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association, the 11 a.m. luncheon features guest speaker Tim Lee of Austin, executive director of TRTA.
Deadline for reservations is Aug. 30. Cost is free for new retirees and $10 for members.
Call 644-0926 for more information.
Historic parlors
What do you know about parlors in historic homes? Historic Waco Foundation is sponsoring a history lesson on the subject, “Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the East Terrace House, 100 Mill Street.
The cost of this special presentation is included with regular admission to East Terrace House.
For more information, call 753-5166.