Registration is open for the City of Waco’s after-school programs, which start Monday at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center, Dewer Community Center and South Waco Community Center.
The cost is $65 per month, per child. Children receive homework assistance, tutoring in specific subject areas, a nutritious meal and participate in recreational activities. Transportation is provided from Waco-area schools.
For more information or to register, call 750-8684 for Bledsoe, 750-8677 for Dewey or 750-8650 for South Waco.
Carver Park reunion
There will be a Carver Park Community Fellowship reunion at 1 p.m. Saturday at the East Waco Multi-Purpose Center.
Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 12. Reunion T-shirts will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 744-7532.
Waco class of ’64
The Waco High School class of 1964 will have its 54th reunion on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Drive.
Lunch will be provided. The class will also meet for dinner at 6 p.m. with guests responsible for own food purchases.
Class members are asked to provide planning input for the 55th reunion next year. For more information, call Shirley McDonald Fuller at 666-3304.
Firehouse Subs drive
Firehouse Subs will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4215 Franklin Ave. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Sherry Russell-Titus at 732-3715.
Crawford blood drive
Crawford Masonic Lodge #585 will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 307 N. Avenue C. inside the lodge.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Clinton McCoy at 366-9822.
Waco PD blood drive
The Waco Police Department will have a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at 901 S. Seventh St., on a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A along Interstate 35 downtown.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Blair Brooks at 218-3455, ext. 105.