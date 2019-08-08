The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its second annual Genealogy/Lineage Workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library and Genealogical Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
This free workshop is to assist women 18 or older who are interested in joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Topics Saturday include membership qualifications, how to establish lineage, research strategies, and how to complete and submit an application for membership. Attendees should bring any documentation collected so far.
For more information, call 754-5119.
Mission Waco store
Mission Waco’s annual Back-to-School Backpack store will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mission Waco’s Children’s Center, 1201 N. 16th St.
Stuffed backpacks will sell for $5 each, limit four per household. No ID required.
Dr Pepper Museum
Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute will have a back-to-school themed Pop-Up Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Kids can make their own up-cycled pencil case using empty soda boxes. The event is free with general admission and will be held on the first floor of the museum’s Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Co. Building, 300 S. Fifth St.
For more information, call 757-1025.
Blood drive
Meadowpark Townhomes will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 509 N. Hewitt Drive in parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Megan Easley at 666-2661.
Democratic Women
Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Kristy Noble of Funky East Dallas Democrats will speak.
For more information, call 715-1923.
Zoo walking tour
Waco Walks will have a walking tour at 9 a.m. Saturday in Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N Fourth St.
The tour will meet inside the front gate. Admission costs $7. No dogs are allowed.