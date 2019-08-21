The Heart of Texas Council of Governments will have its Council Representatives Semi-Annual Business Meeting and Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Stan Swiatek, district engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation, will be the guest speaker. Cost is $20 per person for lunch.
For more information, call 292-1800.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Karem car show
The Karem Classic Car Club will have its 12th annual Karem Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Karem Shrine Camp, 400 Karem Circle.
Entry fee is $30. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome.
Concessions will be available until 1 p.m.
For more information, call 855-3722.
Genealogy program
A panel of members from the Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a program, “How to Break Through Brick Walls in Your Genealogy Research,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is free. For more information, call 750-5945.
Children’s theater
The Waco Children’s Theatre fall registration will be Sept. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The group will be auditioning, rehearsing and performing three shows this fall, including a Halloween show Oct. 26. It will also perform two short holiday shows Dec. 13-15.
Theater material will be appropriate for youth in grades 1-12.
For more information, call 776-0707.
Walk MS: Waco
Walk MS: Waco will be held at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Heritage Square downtown. Registration is free.
Buckeye Bingo, 2423 Cole Ave., will host a signup event from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and assist with registration.
For more information, call Carol Allen at 709-9293.
Sports officials needed
Texas Association of Sports Officials renewals and new member applications for the 2019-20 season are open for all sports. Applications are available at taso.org.
Anyone interested in joining and becoming a registered high school baseball umpire can contact Mickey Cochran at mickey_cochran@baylor.edu or 230-2178.