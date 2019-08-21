The Heart of Texas Council of Governments will have its Council Representatives Semi-Annual Business Meeting and Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.

Stan Swiatek, district engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation, will be the guest speaker. Cost is $20 per person for lunch.

For more information, call 292-1800.

Storytelling Guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 717-1763.

Karem car show

The Karem Classic Car Club will have its 12th annual Karem Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Karem Shrine Camp, 400 Karem Circle.

Entry fee is $30. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome.

Concessions will be available until 1 p.m.

For more information, call 855-3722.

Genealogy program

A panel of members from the Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a program, “How to Break Through Brick Walls in Your Genealogy Research,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The program is free. For more information, call 750-5945.

Children’s theater

The Waco Children’s Theatre fall registration will be Sept. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The group will be auditioning, rehearsing and performing three shows this fall, including a Halloween show Oct. 26. It will also perform two short holiday shows Dec. 13-15.

Theater material will be appropriate for youth in grades 1-12.

For more information, call 776-0707.

Walk MS: Waco

Walk MS: Waco will be held at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Heritage Square downtown. Registration is free.

Buckeye Bingo, 2423 Cole Ave., will host a signup event from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and assist with registration.

For more information, call Carol Allen at 709-9293.

Sports officials needed

Texas Association of Sports Officials renewals and new member applications for the 2019-20 season are open for all sports. Applications are available at taso.org.

Anyone interested in joining and becoming a registered high school baseball umpire can contact Mickey Cochran at mickey_cochran@baylor.edu or 230-2178.

