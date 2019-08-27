The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will have an emergency operation center “functional exercise” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Office of Emergency Management facility, 721 N. Fourth St.
The exercise will test emergency plans and first responders working together. The topic is responding to a severe weather event. The exercise will consist of communications, examining emergency plans, roles during a disaster and more.
For more information, call Elizabeth Thomas at 750-5911.
Kiwanis Seniors
Waco Fire Department Chief Bobby Tatum Jr. will be the guest speaker for a Kiwanis Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 313-8020.
Square dancing
Waco Stars Dance Club will start a series of 12 new square dance sessions from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9, with sessions following at the same time every Monday, at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.
The first two sessions are free and $3 per person after that.
For more information, text or call 715-2749 or email wendellmr662@gmail.com.
Feeding Waco Hope
Family of Faith Worship Center will have a “Feeding Waco Hope,” event from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 2901 Clay Ave.
The church’s goal is to distribute free groceries to 5,000-plus families. The event will also feature children’s games, hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, live music, raffles and an array of nonprofits on hand hosting educational booths.
Everything is free, and everyone is invited.
A Cappella Fest
A Cappella Fest 2019 will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
Featured a cappella groups include His Harmony, New Reign, a cappella singers from Oklahoma Christian College, King’s Quartet and Hood Street Singers.
MCC Labor Day
McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The school will reopen Tuesday.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
La Vega reunion
The La Vega High School Class of 1964 will have its 55th class reunion Sept. 14 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
A buffet meal will be served, and a cash bar will be available.
For more information, contact Larry Pendley at 772-2757 or email Larry@pendleyparty.com.