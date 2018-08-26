The Central Texas Choral Society, an auditioned community choir based in Waco, will hold auditions for the upcoming season starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.
Performances this year include the finale from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Brahms’ “Neue Liebeslieder” waltzes and Mozart’s “Requiem.”
For more information or to schedule an audition, contact the chorus at centraltexaschoralsociety@yahoo.com or visit centraltexaschoralsociety.org.
Waco Rotary Club
The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Bill Mitchell, an emeritus professor at Baylor University and retired U.S. Air Force colonel, will discuss his experiences in Iraq during the Gulf War. Lunch is $12.
Legal advice
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its free First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments strongly recommended but not required. For more information, call 733-2828.
Waco NAACP
The Waco NAACP chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Education Center, 100 Texas Ranger Way.
It will be the association’s annual homecoming meeting, offering fellowship for returning members and a welcome for new members. The 2018-19 chapter calendar will also be revealed. For more information, call 733-5261.
Horticulture seminar
Texas A&M University professor David Appel will present a program on oak wilt and other tree problems during a horticulture seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
Admission is $10.
Pecans for sale
The Beverly Hills Lions Club is selling pecans throughout the fall. One-pound bags are $10 each.
They are available at Holder’s Auto Sales, 801 S. Valley Mills Drive, or by calling 753-4963.
Labor Day closure
The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Sept. 3 in observance of Labor Day. Regular hours will resume Sept. 4.
The Tribune-Herald will publish as usual.