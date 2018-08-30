The Heart of Texas Farmers Market will move to a new location Saturday, at the corner of Waco and Valley Mills drives, in the parking lot of the Westview Village shopping center.
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. To become a vendor call 747-4403.
City water system cleaning
The city of Waco Water Utilities Services is conducting a systemwide cleaning that will continue through September.
The disinfectant in the water is being changed from monochloramines to chlorine only for the cleaning process.
The water will remain safe to use and consume. The only noticeable impact for consumers will be a possible bleach or chlorine smell to the water, temporarily.
Water Utilities Services staff will conduct increased monitoring and flush hydrants throughout the system to speed the cleaning process. The city did similar cleanings in 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2016.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the process can call 299-2489.
Tourist program
The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Waco Municipal Information office will host a tourism ambassador program at 3 p.m. Friday in Brazos Room South at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
A brief program and performance of Holly Tucker’s new song, “Welcome to Waco,” will start at 3:30 p.m.
Brazos River 0.5K
The local chapter of the Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners will hold the inaugural Brazos River 0.5K Sunday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
All registered participants will get a finisher’s medal, 0.5K sticker and T-shirt. Participants will get a free beer and Dr Pepper “to help with hydration.” An after-race party will include live music by the Britt Lloyd Band and food from local food trucks.
Entry is $30. For more information, call 977-2413.
Trib offices closed
The Tribune-Herald offices, 900 Franklin Ave., will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Regular office hours resume Tuesday. The newspaper will print as usual.