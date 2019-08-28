The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will host a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 140 Prairie Chapel Road in Crawford.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish of their choice for a potluck meal. Special guest is Ivan Stoltzfus, a retired Pennsylvania farmer and auctioneer who travels coast-to-coast on his 1948 John Deere tractor pulling a 24-foot camper while collecting money for the Wounded Warrior Project. He has made two previous tours and is now on his third. His tractor, which is equipped with a Peterbilt truck cab modified to fit on it, will be on display at the event.
Seating is limited, and reservations for the event are due before noon Tuesday by calling 486-2366, 716-4065 or 744-0411.
Legal advice clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. The clinic is being delayed a week in observance of Labor Day on Monday.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Food pantry raffle
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a raffle for a 2019 Ford F-150. Proceeds will be used to feed, clothe, empower and advocate for families in need throughout the community.
Tickets are available for $100 at shepherdsheartpantry.org or at the Sheperd’s Heart store at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard. The drawing will happen Oct. 18.
Call Shepherd’s Heart at 722-0917 with any questions or to volunteer.
Fall lecture
The Historic Waco Foundation’s fall lecture will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Guest lecturer Vann de Cordova will speak about the life of his third-great-grandfather, Jacob de Cordova, a founder of Waco.
The event is free. For more information, call 753-5166.
Sports officials
Texas Association of Sports Officials renewals and new member applications for the 2019-20 season are open for all sports. Applications are available at taso.org.
Anyone interested in joining and becoming a registered high school baseball umpire can contact Mickey Cochran at mickey_cochran@baylor.edu or 230-2178.
Other contacts are Don Wenzel at wenzel1943@gmail.com and Curt Adams at curtadams@sbcglobal.net.