Waco Transit System is offering “Free Fare Day” Saturday in conjunction with tax-free weekend.
Passengers will have unlimited free rides on all fixed route buses. Routes will serve Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and many other shopping locations in the area.
Buses can be tracked in real time by selecting “Waco Transit” in the free Ride Systems smartphone app.
For more information, call 750-1613. For a route map and service schedule, visit wacotransitsystem.com.
Mission Waco sale
Mission Waco will have a garage sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 621 N. 15th St. to raise money for its work in Haiti.
New children’s shirts, team athletic socks, baseball caps and more will be available.
Providence blood drive
Providence Health Center will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 6901 Medical Parkway in classrooms one through four.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Robin Mitchell at 751-4805.
Creative Minds
Creative Minds will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Author Gail Dayton will present a program titled “Dialogue in Action.”
Ice cream social
Cogdell United Methodist Church will have a hot dog, ice cream and bingo social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1201 W. State Highway 6. Bingo will start at 1 p.m.
Calligraphy Guild
Francis Stoppiello will demonstrate flourishing with a pointed pen to enhance calligraphic works during the Waco Calligraphy Guild meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
For more information, call 848-4165.
Beginning genealogy
Genealogy instructors Bill Buckner and Norma Cannata will present a free beginner’s class from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program will cover research techniques using basic records and internet resources. For more information, call 750-5945.
Democratic women
Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Jamie Graham, a licensed massage therapist and licensed acupuncturist, will give a presentation titled “Feeling overwhelmed by the news? Stress coping strategies you can do in minutes.”
The meeting is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.