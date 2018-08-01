The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a free Genealogy/Lineage Research Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd., to assist women 18 or older who are interested in joining the group.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Attendees at the workshop will hear a short presentation, then have the opportunity to work with experienced genealogists.
For more information, call Peggy Duty at 754-5119.
Homeschooling resource fair
Greater Waco Christian Home Educators will have a resource fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Crestview Church of Christ Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.
The free fair provides enrichment, instruction and educational support to all area homeschooling families.
For more information, call 644-9094.
Bohemian golf tournament
The Greater Bohemian Open Golf Tournament benefiting the Heart of Texas Area of Special Olympics Texas will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave.
Pre-registration cost is $65 per person or $75 on the day of the tournament.
For more information, call the Heart of Texas office at 230-4824.
Dog wash benefit
The second Bubbles & Bandanas Dog Wash fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The event will sell “Bark to End Alzheimer’s” bandanas and 50/50 raffle tickets. Humane Society foster families will be on site with animals needing a home.
NAMI peer-to-peer
NAMI Waco will have an eight-session peer-to-peer course for adults living with mental health conditions from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be two sessions each of the following Saturdays.
The program is free and confidential and led by peers with mental health conditions themselves.
To register, call 717-9552 or email Namiwaco@gmail.com.