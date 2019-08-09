All fixed bus routes in Waco will be free of charge Saturday for Waco Transit’s annual Free Fare Day.
For more information or to see bus routes and schedules, visit the Waco transit page at www.waco-texas.com, or call 750-1900.
Ice cream social
Cogdell United Methodist Church, 1206 W. State Highway 6, will have an ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event is free and open to everyone. Hot dogs, ice cream and games will be available.
For more information, call 772-9549.
Pop-up Saturday
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute will have a back-to-school themed Pop-Up Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Kids can make their own up-cycled pencil case using empty soda boxes. The event is free with general admission and will be held on the first floor of the museum’s Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Co. Building, 300 S. Fifth St.
For more information, call 757-1025.
Blood drive
Meadowpark Townhomes will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 509 N. Hewitt Drive in parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Megan Easley at 666-2661.
Waco Walks tour
Waco Walks will have a walking tour at 9 a.m. Saturday in Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N Fourth St.
The tour will meet inside the front gate. Admission costs $7. No dogs are allowed.
Feast Day Festival
St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption in West will have its annual Feast Day Festival starting at 11 .m. Sunday at the West Knights of Columbus grounds, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.
The festival will include a lunch of fried chicken, sausage and trimmings, plus a gift card tree, bingo, country store, raffle, and water slide during the day. A live auction will start at noon.
For more information, contact Evelyn Petter at 826-5675 or email eapetter@gmail.com.
GriefShare session
Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week GriefShare session with a meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Education Room at Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt.
Meetings will continue through Nov. 5. Cost is $15.
To register, call 857-9794 or email rjritz@earthlink.net.