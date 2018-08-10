Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Jamie Graham, a licensed massage therapist and licensed acupuncturist, will give a presentation titled “Feeling overwhelmed by the news? Stress coping strategies you can do in minutes.”
The meeting is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
Free fare day
Waco Transit System is offering “Free Fare Day” Saturday in conjunction with tax-free weekend.
Passengers will have unlimited free rides on all fixed route buses. Routes will serve Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and many other shopping locations in the area.
Buses can be tracked in real time by selecting “Waco Transit” in the free Ride Systems smartphone app.
For more information, call 750-1613. For a route map and service schedule, visit wacotransitsystem.com.
Cogdell United Methodist Church will have a hot dog, ice cream and bingo social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1201 W. State Highway 6. Bingo will start at 1 p.m.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday Ecumenical luncheon and meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parish hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.
An Italian buffet lunch will start at noon. Cost is $3 or free for children and first-time attendees. The program beginning at 1 p.m. will include planning for 40 Days for Life during Lent of 2019.
For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Genealogy beginners
Genealogy instructors Bill Buckner and Norma Cannata will present a free beginner’s class from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program will cover research techniques using basic records and internet resources. For more information, call 750-5945.
Blood drive
Waco Masonic Lodge #92 will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4324 Cobb Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call John Gillasby at 669-1144.
Mom’s night out
Mothers of Autistic Children will have Mom’s Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 2805 W. Loop 340.
The event is free to the first five moms who RSVP to 262-1567.