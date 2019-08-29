Waco-area Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls Troops 4123 will have a fall roundup from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Sept. 8 at Victorious Life Church, 7459 S. I-35, at the Sun Valley Boulevard exit.
The groups offer adventure programs with character-building and skill-teaching elements for ages 5-18. Yearly membership is $26 for youth and adults. Children with disabilities are welcome.
For more information, call 722-1330.
Portrait drawing
A drawing to win Waco artist Jesus Rivera’s portrait of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Tickets for the drawing cost $5 and can be purchased before the drawing, starting at 5 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Art Forum of Waco.
A Cappella Fest
A Cappella Fest 2019 will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
Featured a cappella groups include His Harmony, New Reign, a cappella singers from Oklahoma Christian College, The Kings Quartet and The Hood Street Singers.
City offices closed
City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
Waco Transit will also be closed, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled as will the Silo District Trolley and LaSalle-Circle Shuttle.
Monday’s trash and yard waste will be picked up Wednesday.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will remain open Monday.
Miniature aircraft
The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 37th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally on Sept. 5-7 at the club’s facility, 3400 Overflow Road.
Early registration is $45 and available at hotmac.org. Food will be available at the event.
Riesel Mud Fest
The Riesel Lions Club will have a McLennan County Mud Fest event from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1270 E. Frederick Street in Riesel, featuring side-by-side fast track racing.
Tickets cost $20 each, $10 for kids age 5-12. There is a $10 cooler charge accompanying the bring-your-own-alcohol policy. No bottles are allowed. Food vendors will be on site.
For more information, call 498-2020.
