Mission Waco is accepting donations for its annual Shoes & Walk for the Homeless effort. The suggested donation of $45 will fund a new pair of shoes for someone struggling.
Mission Waco will visit agencies and service providers from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 on its annual walk, which starts at the Mission Waco Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave. Socks and hygiene products are suggested items to bring.
To donate, visit missionwaco.org. For more information, call 753-4900.
Food pantry raffle
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a raffle for a 2019 Ford F-150 on Oct. 18. Proceeds will be used to feed, clothe, empower and advocate for families in need throughout the community.
Tickets are available for $100 at shepherdsheartpantry.org or at the Shepherd’s Heart store at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard.
For more information or to volunteer, call Shepherd’s Heart at 722-0917.
A Cappella Fest
A Cappella Fest 2019 will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
Featured a cappella groups include His Harmony, New Reign, a cappella singers from Oklahoma Christian College, The Kings Quartet and The Hood Street Singers.
Down on the Bayou
Youth Connection Inc. will hold its 13th annual Down on the Bayou fundraising event from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Knox Center at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
The event will include Cajun cuisine, an open beer and wine bar, dancing to Bobby Dean and the Timeless Country Band, and an auction.
Youth Connection was founded as a nonprofit in 1988 and is designed to enable young people to lead their lives to the fullest potential.
Tickets are $75 per person, and tables of eight are available for $525.
