All fixed bus routes in Waco will be free of charge Saturday, for Waco Transit’s annual Free Fare Day.
For more information or to see bus routes and schedules, visit the Waco Transit page at waco-texas.com or call 750-1900.
Ice cream social
Cogdell United Methodist Church, 1201 W. State Highway 6, will host an ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event is free and open to everyone. Hot dogs, ice cream and games will be available.
For more information, call 772-9549.
Farmers market fundraiser
The Waco Downtown Farmers Market is sponsoring “Grains & Growers: a Farmers Market Friend-raiser” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.
Tickets cost $40 each. Each attendee will receive a complimentary drink ticket for a Balcones cocktail or Luna Juice mocktail, and can sample local food from several vendors and learn more about the programs available at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market. Attendees must be age 21 or older.
For more information, call 307-1884.
Back to school party
Abundant Love Fellowship Church and You are Worthy Ministries will have a community back-to-school block party from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco, 2020 Richter Ave.
The indoor event will feature live entertainment, free food, clothing, supplies and ministry. Several vendors will be present to provide information and resources to the community. Parents must be present with their children.
For more information, call 307-9099.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the St. Mary’s Waco church hall, North 15th Street and Columbus Avenue.
An Italian buffet will start at noon. Cost is $3 for adults, free for children and first-time attendees.
The program will start at 1 p.m. and include short videos on recent developments regarding abortion in the United States. The event is child-friendly.
For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.