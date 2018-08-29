City of Waco offices, all Waco-McLennan County Library branches, Waco Transit and Waco Solid Waste offices and landfill will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
Waco Transit’s medicaid trips, the Silo District Trolley and La Salle-Circle Shuttle will run as scheduled Monday.
Monday’s trash and yard waste will be picked up Wednesday.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open Monday.
Children’s Theatre
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for fall activities from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W Waco Drive.
The fall program is appropriate for children 6-18, and space is limited. Applications will only be available in person. For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Historic parlors
Historic Waco Foundation will host a history lesson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St., on the subject, “Parlor: A Room By Many Names.”
The cost is included with regular admission to East Terrace House.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Tourism program
The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Waco Municipal Information office will host a tourism ambassador program at 3 p.m. Friday in Brazos Room South at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
A brief program and performance of Holly Tucker’s new song, “Welcome to Waco,” will start at 3:30 p.m.
Downtown walking tour
Act Locally Waco will have a Waco Downtown History at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting from the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.
The 1.5-mile tour will take about two-and-a-half hours. Cost is $20, and all proceeds benefit Act Locally Waco. For more information, visit wacowalkingtours.org.
Retired teachers luncheon
New retirees of school districts in McLennan County will be honored at a luncheon Sept. 4 at Region 12 Service Center, 2010 W. Loop 340.
Sponsored by the Waco-McLennan County Chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association, the 11 a.m. luncheon features guest speaker Tim Lee of Austin, executive director of TRTA.
Deadline for reservations is Aug. 30. Cost is free for new retirees and $10 for members.
Call 644-0926 for more information.
