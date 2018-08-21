Historic Waco Foundation will host a history lesson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St., on the subject, “Parlor: A Room By Many Names.”

The cost is included with regular admission to East Terrace House.

For more information, call 753-5166.

Art reception

Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., will host an art reception for the Central Texas Watercolor Society from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Whitehall Center.

The exhibit will open Oct. 16 and run through Nov. 18.

For more information, call 399-9204.

HOTCOG meeting

The Heart of Texas Council of Governments will have its semiannual meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton hotel in downtown Waco.

Harvey Kronberg, publisher of The Quorum Report, will be the featured speaker. Lunch is $20. Fore more information, call 292-1800.

WCT registration

Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for fall activities from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W Waco Drive.

The program is appropriate for children 6-18, and space is limited. Applications will only be available in person. For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.

Connally Class of ‘78

The Connally High School Class of 1978 will have its 40th reunion starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.

Cost is $25 per person. For more information, call 855-0703.

Litter patrol

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a campfire breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Longhorn Steakhouse, 4300 Franklin Ave.

Breakfast is $5. For more information, call 598-8319.

Storytelling Guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301-A Colcord Ave.

The meeting is free. For more information, call 717-1763.



Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; fax them to 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

