Historic Waco Foundation will host a history lesson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St., on the subject, “Parlor: A Room By Many Names.”
The cost is included with regular admission to East Terrace House.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Art reception
Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., will host an art reception for the Central Texas Watercolor Society from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Whitehall Center.
The exhibit will open Oct. 16 and run through Nov. 18.
For more information, call 399-9204.
HOTCOG meeting
The Heart of Texas Council of Governments will have its semiannual meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton hotel in downtown Waco.
Harvey Kronberg, publisher of The Quorum Report, will be the featured speaker. Lunch is $20. Fore more information, call 292-1800.
WCT registration
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for fall activities from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W Waco Drive.
The program is appropriate for children 6-18, and space is limited. Applications will only be available in person. For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Connally Class of ‘78
The Connally High School Class of 1978 will have its 40th reunion starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.
Cost is $25 per person. For more information, call 855-0703.
Litter patrol
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a campfire breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Longhorn Steakhouse, 4300 Franklin Ave.
Breakfast is $5. For more information, call 598-8319.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301-A Colcord Ave.
The meeting is free. For more information, call 717-1763.