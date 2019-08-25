Caritas of Waco, in cooperation with Another Season Consignments, will host the inaugural Seasons of Style show at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 5 in The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road.
The event will help raise awareness of the Caritas Hidden Treasures thrift store program and raising money to help people who face hunger and financial challenges every day.
The event will include lunch catered by George’s; an opportunity to shop for clothing, accessories and household treasures; and success stories from Caritas clients.
Tickets are $40 per person and available by calling Ann Owen at 753-4593, ext. 213 by the Thursday deadline.
Genealogy program
A panel of members from Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a program, “How to Break Through Brick Walls in Your Genealogy Research,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is free. For more information, call 750-5945.
WCT registration
The Waco Children’s Theatre fall registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The group will be auditioning, rehearsing and performing three shows this fall, including a Halloween show Oct. 26. It will also perform two short holiday shows Dec. 13-15.
Theater material will be appropriate for youth in grades 1-12.
For more information, call 776-0707.
A Cappella Fest
A Cappella Fest 2019 will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
Featured a cappella groups include His Harmony, New Reign, a cappella singers from Oklahoma Christian College, The Kings Quartet and The Hood Street Singers.
Badge blood drives
The Waco Fire and Police departments and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office will conclude the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive this week.
Community members are invited to participate by donating blood on behalf of their favorite “badge.”
The remaining blood drives will be from 7 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, at Fire Station No. 11, 7600 Imperial Drive, on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information, call 640-8440.