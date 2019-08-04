McLennan Community College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program will host a free CarFit event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St. on the MCC campus.
CarFit is an interactive educational program designed to improve driver safety for the “seasoned” driver. Trained technicians work with participants how to make their car “fit” for them by focusing on 12 key areas including steering wheel tilt and placement, safe mirror positioning, properly adjusted head restraints, and more.
Vehicle checks take approximately 20 minutes and appointments are recommended.
For more information, contact Carol Zaricor at 299-8525.
Gardening line closed
The McLennan County Master Gardener call line will be closed until August 27. The extension office is moving during August and the exact date is unsure.
The call line, 757-5180, will be open through Nov. 21 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. after the move.
Legal clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services hosts its monthly First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Center, 925 N. Ninth Street.
Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. The clinic provides 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis. The last consultations may begin at 8 p.m.
Call 733-2828 for more information.
Sustainability conference
The MCC Sustainability Committee, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate and a Baylor Research Center will host “Sustainable Waco” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday at 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
The conference will include 18 presentations by scientists, activists, teachers and policy makers designed to inform individuals, business owners, and government officials on climate science, sustainability and solutions for becoming better stewards of the planet.
Registration is $15, and includes lunch, snacks and TEA credits for K-12 educators. To register, call 299-8888.
Waco Rotary Club
Dr. Jackson Griggs, president and CEO of Waco Family Health Center, is the speaker at Monday’s meeting of the Waco Rotary Club.
The club meets at noon at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For club information, call 776-2215.