Bosque Chorale’s spring concert, “Masterpieces,” will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Frazier Performance Hall in the Bosque Art Center, 215 College Hill Drive in Clifton.
The concert will featuring the music of Beethoven, Handel, Wagner, Gounod and Durufle.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students.
For more information, call 675-3724.
MCC enrollment
Registration for McLennan Community College’s summer and fall semesters will open Monday. Fall registration continues through Aug. 24, and classes start Aug. 26.
Students planning to take classes during the summer minimester should register by May 15. Minimester classes meet May 16-31 and cover a full semester’s work in about three weeks.
Summer I registration continues through June 1, and classes start June 3.
Summer II registration continues through July 9, and classes start July 10.
Current MCC students can register through WebAdvisor at mclennan.edu. New students should visit mclennan.edu/BeAHighlander.
For more information, call 299-8622.
Genealogical Society
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a program at noon Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Military researcher Joe Walker will discuss Civil War service records and where to find them.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco Rotary Club
Woodway City Manager Shawn Oubre, former Orange city manager, will present a program on Hurricane Harvey during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For more information, call 776-2115.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
A meal will start at 6 p.m., and John Dickey will start a talk at 7 p.m. on Confederate States Navy ironclads.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
McLennan County Master Gardener Dolores Guest will present a program titled “Organic Micro Greens.”
For more information, call 772-4484.