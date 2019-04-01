Baylor University Theatre Presents “Mnemonic” at the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Avenue
Tickets cost $20. Performance times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 710-1865.
Toastmaster
Waco Early Bird Toastmaster is celebrating its 50th year in Waco as a Toastmasters Club with an open house Wednesday.
The club meets from 7-7:45 a.m. at the Association of General Contractors office, 4500 W. Waco Drive.
Breakfast will be served and prospective new members are invited to attend. For more information, call Randy Hickerson at 855-4409.
Free Enterprise
Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise’s next Free Enterprise Forum features David Audretsch with Indiana University Bloomington.
The forum is Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. Baylor University Hankamer School of Business, Foster 250, 1621 South 3rd Street.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 710-1694.
WHS reunion
The Waco High School class of 1969 will be celebrating their 50th reunion with a social on Friday and dinner on Saturday.
Invitations have already been mailed but not all classmates have responded. All Tigers from this class are urged to attend and can call 715-2080 for information.
Robertson DOR
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of The Daughters of The Republic of Texas meets Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Brazos Room at Community Bank, 1711 Lake Success.
Program is “The Baylor Brothers by Robert Lull.”
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society meets Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The public is invited to attend at 6:30 pm. For more information call 822-1820.
HOT Airshow
Heart Of Texas Airshow is Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., at the TSTC Campus Airport, 3801 Campus Drive.
Ticket costs range from $15 to $25.
Call 303-862-2869 for more information.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds return to Waco for the show, as well as the all-new F-35 Lightning II demo team and the U.S. Army Special Operations Black Daggers Parachute Team, who will open the show and then jump in combat gear later on in the event.