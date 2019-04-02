The Waco Women’s Lions Club and Meals on Wheels Waco are hosting a “Legacy Story” writing contest for seniors age 65 and older to share their story of who has most impacted their life, important lessons they have learned, or the story of a life-changing experience.
Winners will be announced during a Legacies Tea event May 4 at the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St. The contest’s goal is to encourage seniors to look at their lives in a meaningful way and share a part of it with future generations through their stories.
Deadline for entries is April 12. For more information, email rosemoyer1@aol.com.
Bunny Brunch
Proceeds from a Bunny Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road, will benefit VOICE, a nonprofit that serves children and families in the area.
The family event will include a style show, children’s activities and photos with Bonnie the Bunny.
Tickets are $30 for children and adults and are available at voiceinc.org or by emailing Cheryl Allen at callen@voiceinc.org.
‘Unraveling DNA’
Mildred Walker will present a program titled “How Long is a Slinky: Unraveling DNA” during a meeting of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Community Bank Wealth Management & Trust, 1711 Lake Success Drive. Refreshments will be served at 1.
Walker belongs to the DNA Group of the Central Texas Genealogical Society, has researched her family tree since the 1970s, and started working on the DNA in her family in 2010.
Woodway Wine Tour
The Woodway Wine Tour will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
The event will include samples of wines from local wineries, craft beers and live music.
Tickets are $40 per person and are only available to adults 21 or older.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Venezuela dance-a-thon
The Latino Pre-Health Student Association at Baylor University will have a “dance-a-thon,” titled Bailando para Venezuela, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in Russell Gym at Baylor, 209 Speight Ave.
Entry is $5. All proceeds will benefit Venezuela.
For more information, call 956-802-4476.