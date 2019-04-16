McLennan Community College will be closed Friday and Saturday for a spring holiday. Classes will resume Monday.
Tarleton State University-Waco classes will not be held, but administrative offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Texas Tech University will hold classes as scheduled, and administrative offices will be open. Texas Tech classes will not be held Monday.
For more information, visit mclennan.edu.
Alzheimer’s group
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Internal Medicine & Senior Clinic, 2201 MacArthur Drive, Suite 100.
Caregivers to a loved one who has Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia are invited to join the free group.
For more information, call 202-6500.
Waco MPO talks I-35
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
A formal public hearing, continued from the board’s Feb. 21 meeting, will be conducted regarding support for commitment of $8 million from TxDOT Category 2 funds to partly fund the widening and reconstruction of Interstate 35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street.
The MPO Policy Board Subcommittee on Connected and Automated Vehicles will also meet at 1 p.m., immediately before the Policy Board meeting, at the same location.
Texas chief justice speaks
Nathan Hecht, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, will be the keynote speaker at a McLennan County Republican Club lunch starting at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Lunch is $15.
Youth Council
The city of Waco is seeking applicants to join the 2019-20 Waco Youth Council.
Applications should be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday to the city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department, 201 W. Waco Drive, on the second floor of the Community Services Building.
For questions or more information, call Elic Fouts at 750-8096.