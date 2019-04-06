Registration for McLennan Community College’s summer and fall semesters opens Monday. Fall registration continues through Aug. 24, and classes start Aug. 26.
Students planning to take classes during the summer minimester should register by May 15. Minimester classes meet May 16-31 and cover a full semester’s work in about three weeks.
Summer I registration continues through June 1, and classes start June 3.
Summer II registration continues through July 9, and classes start July 10.
Current MCC students can register through WebAdvisor at mclennan.edu. New students should visit mclennan.edu/BeAHighlander.
For more information, call 299-8622.
West Museum
The History of West Museum will have its seventh annual spring fundraiser Sunday at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.
A meal of fried chicken, sausage, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, slaw, dessert and tea will be available at 11 a.m. Meal cost is $10 per plate, with eat-in and to-go plates available.
The event also will include a silent auction, country store, raffle, and dance featuring polka, waltz and country music.
For more information, call 826-3070.
Art Guild
The Art Guild of Central Texas will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
The meeting will feature a demonstration of acrylic palette knife painting by Lee James.
For more information, call 722-9928.
WCT summer camp
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 30th annual summer performing arts camp from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and April 14 at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The camp is appropriate for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The camp, which starts June 3 and continues throughout the month, features instruction in acting, music, dance and art. Children will perform two musicals: “Annie” and “Frozen.”
For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Genealogical Society
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a program at noon Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Military researcher Joe Walker will discuss Civil War service records and where to find them.
For more information, call 750-5945.