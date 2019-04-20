Caritas of Waco is partnering with multiple restaurants and caterers for its fundraiser, The Feast of Caring, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will feature a Soup Cook-Off with new restaurants and past participants, and will include silent and audible auctions with a range of items. All proceeds benefit Caritas of Waco.
A “Souper Spoons” game will let participants pay $10 for a chance to win gift cards ranging from $10 to $125.
Tickets for the Feast of Caring are $35 and available at caritas-waco.org or by calling Ann Owen at 753-4593, ext. 213.
Easter service
Bosqueville United Methodist, Bosqueville Baptist and Greater Bosqueville Baptist churches will present a Community Easter Sunrise Service starting at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Bosqueville Cemetery, Rock Creek Road and Lawhon Lane.
After the service, Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road directly across from the cemetery, will host a Community Easter Breakfast, then celebrate a “Flowering of the Cross” service at 10 a.m.
Benefit gala
Jesus Said Love will have a Wild Torch 2019 benefit gala from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 11th Street in downtown Waco. It will include the telling of the organization’s origins through visual and performing arts.
Depending on sponsorship level, guests will receive a sponsor dinner at Milo All Day, reserved VIP access to stage area and access to a gathering at Balcones Distillery, among other perks. Guests can buy tickets and learn more about sponsorships at wildtorch.com. For more information, call 214-458-1048.
Genealogy program
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will have program at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Mary Roddy’s live webinar “Writing Their Story When they Left No Story,” will highlight techniques for using genealogical information to write an interesting family history.
The program is free to the public. For more information, call 750-5945 or visit ctgs.org.
Gholson cemetery
The Gholson Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 2 p.m. May 5 at Gholson Baptist Church, 228 Wildcat Circle.
Attendance is greatly appreciated. For more information, call 717-6775.