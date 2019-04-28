Area teens are invited to join their student peers for a community youth forum hosted by the Waco Youth Council from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Forum attendees will have the opportunity to share ideas and explore topics of interest to young people, including academic transition to high school and college, AP classes, financial aid, mental health, recycling, scholarships and voting.
For more information, call 750-8096.
DAR lunch
“Fanny Campbell, Female Privateer: Fact or Fiction,” will be the topic of a luncheon talk to the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution by DAR state registrar Susan Johnston starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Center, North 12th Street and Columbus Avenue. Cost is $20, and reservations are due by Tuesday.
For reservations, contact Peggy Duty at pasd@mindspring.com or 754-5119.
Waco Rotary Club
The Waco Rotary Club will review Rotary Challenge 2019 and present the winning team during the club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Kite festival
The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club will have the 135th annual Sertoma Kite Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, Overflow Road near Speegleville Park.
Activities will include live music, vendors, food for purchase, a raffle, prize wheel, hula hoop contests, candy drops, games, jump houses, face printing and more.
The event is free. For more information, call 776-0947.
Bosque Arts Center
Bosque Arts Center, 214 N. Avenue Q in Clifton, will present performances of “A Cowboy Moon” starting with a dinner show at 6:30 p.m. May 11. Performances will follow at 2 p.m. May 12, 7 p.m. May 17 and another dinner show May 18.
Tickets are $15 for a regular show and $45 for a dinner show.
The comedy show tells the story of residents of Spitwhistle, who hold a Cowboy Poetry Contest to lure visitors to their sleepy West Texas town, and the chaos that unfolds when a PBS film crew arrives and participants vie for their 15 minutes of fame.
For more information about the show, call 675-3724.