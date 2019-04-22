Jesus Said Love presents Wild Torch 2019, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 11th Street near Franklin Avenue in downtown Waco.
Wild Torch, a benefit gala of Jesus Said Love, is an experience of story through the visual and performing arts. The nonprofit ministers to people in the sex industry.
Depending on sponsorship level, guests will enjoy a sponsor dinner at Milo All Day, reserved VIP access to stage area, access to the gathering taking place at Balcones Distillery, among many other perks. There will also be a street party on 11th Street.
Guests can purchase tickets and learn more about sponsorships at wildtorch.com.
Feast of Caring
Caritas of Waco is partnering with multiple restaurants and caterers for their its fundraiser, The Feast of Caring, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center.
The event will feature a “Soup Cook-Off” with new restaurants in town as well as ones that have participated in the past.
The event will include silent and audible auctions with a range of items on which attendees can bid throughout the night. All proceeds benefit Caritas of Waco.
Tickets for the Feast of Caring are $35 and can be purchased online at www.caritas-waco.org or by contacting Ann Owen at 254-753-4593, ext 213.
Bradley NSDAR
Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter NSDAR meets Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Austin Avenue Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Bob Anne Senter, popular Waco book reviewer and coordinator of special programs at Baylor University, will present the program “Hidden Figures.”
For more information, call 254-315-2225.
Gildersleeve lecture
Historic Waco Foundation and McLennan County Historical Commission present a lecture, “A Photographer’s Perspective of Waco: Gildersleeve and His Photographs,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The lecture features Geoff Hunt and John Wilson, co-authors of the book “Gildersleeve: Waco’s Photographer” as they divulge into the history of Fred Gildersleeve and his legacy. After the presentation, there will be a panel discussion with the authors, as well as Lee Lockwood’s archivist, Sam Moody.
This lecture is free to the public.
Kiwanis Seniors
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is the guest speaker Wednesday at Kiwanis Seniors.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 254-313-8020 for information.