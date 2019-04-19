Bosqueville United Methodist, Bosqueville Baptist and Greater Bosqueville Baptist churches will present a Community Easter Sunrise Service starting at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Bosqueville Cemetery, Rock Creek Road and Lawhon Lane.
After the service, Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road directly across from the cemetery, will host a Community Easter Breakfast, then celebrate a “Flowering of the Cross” service at 10 a.m.
Cemetery meeting
The Concord Cemetery Association meets at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Parks Family Buffet-Rancho Grande Family Restaurant, 4318 Bellmead Drive.
Anyone with family buried in the cemetery is welcome to come and participate. For more information, call Norma Jean Bound 822-1276.
Easter egg hunt
Trinity Lutheran Church will have a community Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 2 Ritchie Road in Badger Ranch.
There will be a free hot dog lunch. For more information, call 773-4225.
Free shopping bags
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will have its sixth Annual Earth Day Reusable Shopping Bag Distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
The bags are free.
Waco Iris Show
The Waco Iris Society will have its 2019 Iris Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at La Quinta Inn and Suites-Waco South, 6003 Woodway Drive.
Admission is free, and the show is open to the public.
Boots on the Brazos
The Arc of McLennan County will have its “Boots on the Brazos” fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. May 18 in the Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will feature a barbecue dinner catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse and music and dancing with 35 South. Individual tickets are $100. Table sponsorships are available. Attire is casual or Western. For details, call 756-7491 or visit wacoarc.org.
The Arc is a nonprofit that provides services to families of special needs children and those impacted by autism through its summer day camp and after-school day care. The Arc also provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.