The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have a Sensory Sensitive Sunday event from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The event is exclusively for individuals with disabilities or sensory processing differences. Museum exhibits will be modified to create an extra-accessible and comfortable environment for visitors to explore at their own pace. It will also feature the museum’s temporary exhibit “Not Just a Pretty Face,” which focuses on women in the beverage industry.
Organizations that serve special needs individuals will host informational tables on-site. Sunglasses, earplugs upon request, quiet areas, hands-on activities stationed throughout the museum, and designated eating areas will be available.
For more information, call 757-1024, ext. 153.
Newcomers RSVP
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost for lunch is $25.
Bradley Turner, a historian and associate professor of environmental science at McLennan Community College, will speak.
Reservations are due by 5 p.m. Monday. For more information, call 836-5170.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation is taking donations for its Attic Treasures sale. Gently used items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 29 at 4323 W. Waco Drive.
Sale dates are May 3-5. For more information, call 753-5166.
WCT summer camp
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 30th annual summer performing arts camp from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The camp is appropriate for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The camp, which starts June 3 and continues throughout the month, features instruction in acting, music, dance and art. Children will perform two musicals: “Annie” and “Frozen.”
For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Peter Rabbit event
Historic Waco Foundation and Bridge Realty will have a Down the Rabbit Hole with Peter Rabbit event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
Cost is $10 per family.
Participants will enter the imagination of Beatrix Potter, author of “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” and join Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-tail for an afternoon of crafts with Peter Rabbit-themed games and activities. For more information, call 753-5166.