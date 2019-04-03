The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Transit System Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.
Members will discuss regionally significant candidate projects proposed for inclusion in “Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan,” along with draft guiding principles and objectives of the plan.
Woodway Wine Tour
The Woodway Wine Tour will be 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
The event will include samples of wines from local wineries, craft beers and live music.
Tickets are $40 per person and are only available to adults 21 or older.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Free Enterprise forum
The Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise’s next Free Enterprise Forum will feature David Audretsch, an economist at Indiana University .
The forum will start at 4 p.m. Thursday in Room 250 of Baylor University’s Foster business campus, 1621 S. Third St. It is free and open to the public.
Giveaway event
The Elegant Ladies Haven giveaway will be Friday at 1100 Hood St.
Tickets will be given away for a drawing for an Easter food basket. The drawing will be held Friday, and the winner will be notified.
For more information, call 227-4134.
Knights of Columbus fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry will continue from 5 to 8 p.m. each of the next two Fridays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 5515 Sanger Ave.
A plate of fried fish, french fries and hush puppies, along with iced tea or lemonade, costs $9. A variety of homemade desserts will also be available for $1 each.
Theater camp
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 30th annual summer performing arts camp from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and April 14 at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The camp is appropriate for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The camp, which starts June 3 and continues throughout the month, features instruction in acting, music, dance and art. Children will perform two musicals: “Annie” and “Frozen.”
For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.